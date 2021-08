That kind of casting was something CODA star Marlee Matlin would not stand for. Thirty-five years ago, Matlin became the first and only deaf performer to win a Best Actress Oscar. When she heard that the studio behind CODA was considering hiring a hearing actor to play her husband. "I said, ‘Thank you, but I’m out.’ ” Matlin, who plays Jackie, Ruby's (sometimes) overbearing mum, told The Hollywood Reporter. The film's director agreed: “I truly felt like I would rather see the movie not get made than to see the movie get made with hearing actors."