Asexual Representation Is Scarce In Film — But No Hard Feelings Made Me Feel Seen

Truthfully, I expected to watch No Hard Feelings and report back to the asexual community that some may not be able to stomach it due to experiencing sexual repulsion. To my surprise, the nudity and sex scenes were either scaled back or just alluded to (aside from what was, in my opinion, the greatest nudie takedown scene on a beach in film history). I also wholeheartedly didn’t expect to cry, but when Percy played his piano rendition of “Maneater” by Daryl Hall and John Oates , the tears were bubbling. Lyrics like “If you're in it for love, you ain't gonna get too far” had me deep in my feelings. So many asexual people, including myself, have a hard time finding partners who don't expect sex. I once had a man yell at me while I worked, that his penis would "cure" me. According to him, I just hadn’t had the right sex. So, having lived through those exact experiences, I never expected to feel so seen by a film like this one.