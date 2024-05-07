Polin’s Chemistry In Bridgerton Is Just A Glimpse Into Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton’s Real-Life BFFdom
After what seems like the longest wait in the world, Season 3 of Bridgerton is finally on our doorstep. While we've had plenty of time to wrap our heads around the incoming season, it still feels like our bodies will never be ready for what's set to be one of the most romantic seasons of our favourite, sexiest regency show yet.
This season, we'll officially watch on as Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton become our new leads, with our favourite middle child, Colin Bridgerton, (hopefully) getting on his hands and knees to grovel for the affections of our dear old Penelope Featherington — his best friend.
But for Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, taking on the role as the show's leads presents an entirely new set of challenges. The two actors have worked closely with each other since Season One first started filming back in 2019, steadily cultivating an off-screen friendship over the years. For Coughlan and Newton, this friendship has been foundational to tackling becoming the show's leads for the first time, something that they've both previously mentioned that they're "scared" of.
“
"I don't have a relationship like anyone in my life like I have with you."
Nicola Coughlan to co-star Luke Newton
”
"There's something that just bonds you when you do this show with someone," Luke Newton tells Refinery29 Australia. "When you lead the show, you're in every day together."
"Any time that felt difficult or I was struggling with it — whether it was the schedule or the hours or jumping from episode to episode — I just felt reassured in the fact that Nic was going through the same experience and coping with it really well," he continues. "So I would go, 'Right, get your shit together and let's get on with it'."
Fans of the show will be no stranger to the real-life Polin chemistry, eagerly gobbling up fan edits depicting Luke and Nicola holding hands at press tours or making intense eye contact. And while many fans may wonder or dream whether there's a relationship brewing behind the scenes, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are really displaying a masterclass in on-screen chemistry — and how trust and friendship off-screen is foundational to this.
Coughlan understands the rarity of her friendship with Newton and how their unconventional journey has deepened their relationship. "It's a very rare experience," she tells us. "I think we're aware of how unique this is."
Looking at Newton, she muses: "I don't have a relationship like anyone in my life like I have with you," adding that their "shared" experiences helped bond them closer.
As with any other Bridgerton season, Season 3 will have Coughlan and Newton as leads as we explore their love story, before firmly closing their chapter at the end of the season. "It's the shared experience that you go through within this show — and I imagine that everyone has it in different ways," Luke says. Previous leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will thankfully reprise their roles as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma (now Lady Bridgerton!) briefly in Season Three. However, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, will not be appearing at all, as well as her on-screen husband, Regé-Jean, Page, who has since left the show permanently.
With this in mind, Coughlan and Newton are well aware that this may be the last time that fans really get to see their characters on the screen — a realisation that was quite emotional for the two actors. "By the end, I was really sad... because we really went on a journey through it," Coughlan says.
Newton also reflects on wrapping up filming and farewelling his on-screen friend, who has blossomed into a beautiful real-life friendship. "I remember towards the end thinking, we'll never lead this again," he says to Coughlan. "We'll never lead the show together again. We'll never get that opportunity."