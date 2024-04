Bridgerton‘s Luke Newton On Thriving With Dyslexia & ADHD: “I’ve Got Coping Mechanisms”

While it might seem that a script for Bridgerton may be difficult for any person to learn, let alone one who is neurodivergent , Newton tells us that he was able to "tap into" the show's structure and way of writing. "With the scripts and the way that the show's written, it's written in such a specific way that once you tap into that, it kind of flows," he explains. "I genuinely think halfway through Season Three , someone could have given me a script on the day and I would have learned it."