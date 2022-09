Pop Culture Likes Autism As A Concept — But Fails To Do It Justice

The Hollywood face of autism is also an issue. It’s bewildering to consistently see autism in sanitised, ‘palatable’ packages — and significantly, the overwhelming whiteness of disability narratives and conversations in general. Watching baby-faced Freddie Highmore play an autistic man in The Good Doctor, it’s hard to believe that his character’s behaviours would elicit the same level of care if they came from a more oppressed body. Another example is Dakota Fanning in Please Stand By, who can put on the guise of autistic candour and then take it off, resuming her usual poise once the job is done. As an autistic woman who’s a bit of a gremlin (albeit white and middle class), it’s frustrating to see these conventionally attractive, charismatic celebrities pretending to be autistic by stilting their speech and bumbling over a few social interactions.