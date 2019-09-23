Have you ever watched a preview for one of your favorite returning shows and struggled to remember what exactly happened in the last season? If has only been a few months since The Good Doctor season 2 ended, but it is always difficult (like with any other show) to remember everything that went down in the previous season and where the cliffhanger left us. Don’t worry, we are here to help.
The biggest reveal in the season 2 finale of The Good Doctor was Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) being reinstated as a surgical resident. But to get to that point, Shaun had to be assigned to lab work analysis (pathology), fired, and then ultimately regain his surgical resident status. It was a frustrating and difficult road to get there, for Shaun and the audience who watched him struggle with being removed from the operating room. He wasn’t the only one who had a rough season. Romance, death, and new beginnings impacted basically every character.
The Good Doctor has sizable cast and a lot going on, so it is easy to forget some important plot points. Before Murphy, his mentor, fellow residents, superiors, and friends all return for the third season premiere on September 23, here is everything you need to remember.