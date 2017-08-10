On top of The Nick Problem, there’s also a problem with Black representation throughout Atypical. Although Casey has many friends on her track team who happen to be young Black women, they all turn on her in “The D Train To Bone Town.” With Casey considering a transfer to the prestigious Clayton Prep, her teammates — all of whom are young women of color save for one — become jealous of her opportunity. They retaliate by tricking her into trying on a winter formal dress at a store, which leaves her possessions unprotected. With Casey in the dressing room, they gleefully abscond with all of her clothing. The leaders of the pack are a Black girl with full, beautiful natural curls and hoops and Casey’s best friend, who has box braids. Yes, even Casey’s Black best friend turned on her. So, the image is of a bunch of jealous young women of color stealing a nice white child’s clothing, while she looks on absolutely dejected, all because she gets something they don’t.