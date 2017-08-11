In the latter half of Atypical, Casey, after considering a scholarship to a private school over her current public one, is “bullied” by her clique. Sharice (Christina Offley), a cherubic high schooler on the track team with Casey, participates in the activity, despite the fact that she’s Casey’s best friend. The track team steals Casey’s clothing as she tries on a slinky dress in preparation for homecoming. Just before doing the deed, though, Sharice leans in and whispers to her best friend, “I’m so sorry for this.” It’s a detailed portrait of portrait of teenage bullying. Instead of bully-victim broad strokes, the show presents the reality: a group of friends spasming because one is thinking about jumping ship. Sharice agrees to hurt Casey because she’s hurt that Casey wants to leave. But she knows she’s being hurtful, and the rest of the girls probably do, too.