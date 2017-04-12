If it seems like everyone you know is talking about 13 Reasons Why, you're not imagining things. The drama was the most-tweeted about Netflix show during its first week of streaming.
According to Fizziology, a research firm that analyzes social media data, there were more tweets about 13 Reasons Why during the week after its premiere than there were about any other Netflix show during its first week. Fizziology counted 3,585,110 tweets about the show during its first week on Netflix. (The second most-tweeted Netflix show, Chasing Cameron, inspired 1,326,010 during the same period.)
Fizziology explained to Refinery29 that the tweet counts are based on mentions of the show's title. The audience insights firm also created a chart that shows how 13 Reasons Why's initial tweets compare with those sent about other Netflix shows.
The data lines up with insights Twitter provided to Refinery29 about the show, too. The social media platform said in an email that 13 Reasons Why generated more than 3.2 million tweets during its first week. That makes it the most-tweeted streaming TV series of the year, so far, according to Twitter.
13 Reasons Why deals with a lot of tough topics — suicide, rape, and the allusion to a school shooting — so it's heartening to see that it's generating such intense conversation. The drama is difficult to watch, especially the last episode. But it's vital to have these conversations about mental health before it's too late for anyone who may be experiencing a difficult time.
It's thrilling that the show has opened so many discussions. I just hope that as people keep tweeting about the show, they'll focus on the complex issues it addresses — and not the insensitive memes it's spawned.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
