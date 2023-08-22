It became one of the heroes of Aussie television during lockdown, thanks to its hilariously silly yet nostalgic format. And The Masked Singer returns to our screens in 2023, with a fresh lineup of celebs ready to sing as they hide behind quirky masks.
Hosted by Osher Günsberg once again, Season 5 will have viewers guessing who's actually belting out the high notes behind the masks. With a mix of famous local and international faces in the past — including winners Anastacia, Melody Thornton, Cody Simpson and Bonnie Anderson — the program has become a fan favourite that takes viewers back in time to reminisce about some of the biggest celebrity names.
Here is everything we know about The Masked Singer Australia 2023.
Who Are The Judges?
The 2022 judges Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, Chrissie Swan and Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes are all returning this year to continue the guessing game on national TV.
Who Is In The Masked Singer Cast?
The whole point of The Masked Singer is to identify which celebrities are behind the masks. As clues begin dropping ahead of the show's premiere, there's already some speculation about which stars will form the cast. Some famous names mentioned so far include Mischa Barton, Conrad Sewell, Brendan Fevola and Charlotte Crosby.
As for the characters/masks that the celebs are posing as, so far we know that this season includes Bouncer, Cowgirl, Crash Test Dummy and Space Fairy. Click here for all of the clues and theories for The Masked Singer 2023.
What Is The Air Date?
While the air date for The Masked Singer Season 5 has not been announced, we know that it will premiere on Channel 10 and 10 Play in Spring 2023. It's one of several big shows for the network's huge slate of popular reality TV, alongside The Bachelor, The Traitors, Hunted, MasterChef, The Amazing Race, Australian Survivor and MasterChef: Dessert Masters.
Where Is It Filmed?
The 2023 season of The Masked Singer had been pre-filmed at Disney Studios in Moore Park, Sydney.
What Is The Prize?
The winner of The Masked Singer receives a trophy to mark their victory. While there is no prize money awarded to the winner, all celebrities are paid for their involvement on the talent show.
Who Designs The Costumes?
Oscar, BAFTA and AFI-winning costume designer Tim Chappel is in charge of making the costumes and masks that the celebrities wear on stage, and says it can take up to three months to create one outfit.
He said he initially chats to the producers of the show and "we all throw 20 to 30 ideas each" — which comes to around 80 costume ideas altogether.
"Any idea that gets three votes, it's through," he said. "And any idea that people have that they're really in love with, we do those ones as well."
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of The Masked Singer, and watch the latest promo below: