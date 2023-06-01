Everything We Know About The Traitors 2023

After a successful debut season last year, The Traitors returns in 2023. The game of strategy is described by Channel 10 as "the most dangerous game, where the twists and turns will leave you picking your jaw off the floor".
This year, there's an added twist to the competition, and we'll see a mixture of familiar and new faces going head to head for the winner's title.
Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of The Traitors.
How Does The Traitors Work?
This year The Traitors starts off with 20 players known as Faithful, who live together in a grand hotel, where they will be required to carry out challenges in order to win silver bars.
However, this will be no easy feat, thanks to the secret saboteurs in the mix. Some of the Faithful are actually Traitors, and it’s their mission to eliminate the Faithful one by one. It's up to the Traitors to work together on their scheme each evening behind the Faithful's backs, choosing a Faithful to 'murder' out of the game.
While the Traitors must try to not be caught, the Faithful have a mission of their own: to unmask the Traitors. When everyone meets in the Banishment Room, they will vote to get rid of someone from the game.
Who Is In The Cast Of The Traitors?
As mentioned earlier, there are both famous and unfamiliar people competing on the show. Some of the well-known names include The Real Love Boat star Hannah Ferrier, former My Kitchen Rules contestant Ash Pollard, actor Gyton Grantley, motivational speaker and conservationist Paul de Gelder, professional wrestler Simone Williams, content creator Ian Zaro, and Australian Survivor star Luke Toki.
As for the everyday Aussies who have come from various walks of life, the cast also includes customer success manager Annabel, former undercover police officer, Keith, beer sales manager Blake, disability support worker Gloria, lawyer and Miss International Australia 2022 representative Anjelica, insurance disputes manager Elias, nurse and cattle station owner Corrine, marketing consultant Sam, former federal agent Camille, and luxury fashion enthusiast Roha, apprentice sparky Liam, graphic designer Paeden, and clinical psychotherapist Sarah.
Who Is The Host?
Logie-nominated actor Rodger Corser is the host of The Traitors, after starring in a string of Australian TV dramas including Doctor Doctor, Rush, Miss Fishers Murder Mysteries, McLeod’s Daughters and Home and Away.
What Is The Air Date?
An air date for The Traitors is yet to be announced, but it may very well be slated in to be released after Season 15 of MasterChef Australia wraps up on Channel 10 and 10 Play.
What Is The Prize?
The ultimate prize is worth up to $250,000 and it's up to the contestants to work their way towards silver bars that gradually add up to the final reward.
If a Traitor makes it to the end undetected, they walk away with a quarter of a million dollars. But if a Faithful can successfully unmask a Traitor and eliminate them before the final vote, they have the option to take all the prize money, or split and share it with their final remaining Faithful.
It really is a game of strategy, trust and loyalty, and we can't wait.