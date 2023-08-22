Every Clue & Theory For The Masked Singer Australia 2023

Spoilers ahead. Be prepared to get your sleuth on because The Masked Singer Australia is back in 2023.
Another lineup of mystery celebs are ready to sing their hearts out under their quirky costumes, and it's up to audiences and the judges to figure out their true identities. This year Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, Chrissie Swan and Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes return to the judging panel for Season 5.
A recent promo has already shown some of the stars in their masks and costumes, along with a few hints to get us started on our own detective work. Some of the general clues have included that someone is a Grammy-winning global superstar, another is a Hollywood heartthrob, while yet another mystery celeb is a sporting hero.
Here's a roundup of all of the clues and theories (as they drop) about who is behind each mask. Let the guessing game begin.
Who is Bouncer?
Bouncer is the first character to get a standalone promo video, and people have already started guessing who's behind the kangaroo costume and mask.
"Is Bouncer the most surprising roo-veal ever?" reads the caption next to the clip shared on the Channel 10 show's official Instagram account.
The video shows Bouncer singing a stellar rendition of John Farnham's famous track, You're The Voice, blowing the judges away by hitting some high notes.
Many avid viewers of the show have taken to the comments section to speculate who Bouncer is, and so far the answer has been quite unanimous: Australian ARIA Award-winning singer, Conrad Sewell.
"I’m confident its @conradofficial I listen to his songs and heard his voice as I’m sure it’s has to be him (sic)," one person wrote.
"Think it’s pretty obvious it’s Conrad Sewell as I definitely recognise that voice underneath the Kangaroo mask," another wrote.
Who is Cowgirl?
The second character to get an individual promo this season is Cowgirl.
"Cowgirl has some SPICY moo-ves!" reads the caption next to the Instagram clip shared by the show.
The video features Cowgirl singing Wannabe by The Spice Girls, and asks viewers: "Is Cowgirl the Grammy winner? The reality TV queen?"
Just from these clues alone, fans have started sharing their guesses, with most people on Instagram suggesting Courtney Act, who shot to fame on Australian Idol.
"Reality television queen? It's our Courtney finally!" wrote one person.
"hat is, without a shadow of a doubt, our Courtney. Back home a few weeks ago, that high pitched voice is pretty unmistakable. That’s our reality TV queen right there!" penned another.
Who is Crash Test Dummy and Space Fairy?
While we don't have many clues to go by just yet, this promo shows Cowgirl, Crash Test Dummy and Space Fairy strutting their stuff ahead of the show. We're told in the clip that there's one mask who "no one will ever guess".
Watch this space as we'll continue to update this article with the Masked Singer 2023 latest clues and theories.