The Amazing Race is back in 2023, but with a big shakeup to its original format to keep viewers hooked.
Titled The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition, this season will feature 11 famous faces competing on the show, each accompanied by one of their loved ones.
Not only will the cast be put through their paces with physical and mental challenges, but their relationships will also be put to the ultimate test. Expect scenarios that involve solving clues, interacting with foreign locals and adapting to fast-paced travel around the globe.
With what's shaping up to be an action-packed and very star-studded season, here's everything we know about The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.
Who Is In The Cast of The Amazing Race 2023?
From a former Wiggles star to an Australian Survivor contestant, here are the 11 diverse celebrities and their team members who are starring on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition in 2023.
Children's performer and former Wiggles star Emma Watkins and sister Hayley Watkins
Singer Alli Simpson and mother Angie Simpson
Model and TV presenter Rebecca Judd and sister Kate Twigley
George Mladenov and sister Pamela Mladenov
Stand-up comedian Dane Simpson and father Bow Simpson
TV presenter Grant Denyer and wife Chezzi Denyer
Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies and wife, Real Housewives Of Melbourne star Jackie Gillies
Former Olympic athlete Jana Pittman and son Cornelis Rawlinson
Stand-up comedian Peter Rowsthorn and daughter Frankie Rowsthorn
TV host and actor Darren McMullen and nephew Tristan Dougan
Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey and best mate, Love Island star Teddy Briggs
Who Is The Host?
Former NRL player Beau Ryan returns as the host of The Amazing Race Australia in 2023 for the fourth time.
When Does The Amazing Race Start?
The air date for The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is yet to be announced, however, it is likely to air after Channel 10's MasterChef Australia wraps up. It's part of a huge slate of reality TV shows for the network including The Bachelor, Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, The Challenge Australia, The Real Love Boat and MasterChef: Dessert Masters,
Where Is The Amazing Race Filmed?
Expect the celebrities to be competing at plenty of interesting and diverse international locations this season. The last season of The Amazing Race featured places such as Santorini and Marrakech.
What Is The Prize?
In previous years of the usual The Amazing Race format, contestants have competed for $250,000 in prize money. However, the celebrity edition will involve the contestants vying to win $100,000 in prize money for their chosen charity.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.