The Challenge Might Be The Most Dramatic Reality TV Show Yet

Spoilers ahead. What happens when celebrities from pretty much every reality TV show come face to face on a whole new reality show? There's one word to describe the result: drama!
The Challenge Australia features former contestants from shows such as Married At First Sight, The Bachelor, Big Brother, Survivor and Love Island, where they compete in a series of challenges that will unlock alliances, feuds and hook-ups.
With not long to go until the show hits screens, new teasers have already revealed the juicy chaos we can expect from the Channel 10 program. Here's a round-up of some of the highly anticipated moments we already know about.
A New Romance
If the new trailer is anything to go by, there's a new couple that will come out of The Challenge. One of the clips shows a pair kissing in a hot tub, with former Bachelorette Brooke Blurton and Big Brother winner Marley Biyendolo watching on from a window with their co-stars.
Reports recently emerged that former Bachelor star Megan Marx and ex-Bachelorette contestant (and Abbie Chatfield's ex) Konrad Bień-Stephen hooked up on The Challenge. The people in the image below do look like they could be Marx and Bień-Stephen, but we'll only know for sure when the episodes air.
Cyrell Paule & Grant Crapp Clash
Another snippet from the trailer shows Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule unleash her frustrations at Love Island's Grant Crapp. It's pretty hard to hear what Paule is saying over all of the beeped expletives, but it's a very heated conversation to say the least.
Brittany Hockley Calls Out The Drama
Bachelor star and Life Uncut podcast host Brittany Hockley stands her ground in another big moment on the show.
"You are one hundred per cent trying to make it about something it's not," she's seen saying to a co-star in an outdoor scene.
While whoever she's actually speaking to isn't visible in the frame, co-stars Brooke Blurton, Kiki Morris and Ciarran Stott are seen standing next to Hockley.
The Challenge Australia was filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina earlier this year and is hosted by Brihony Dawson.
The cast includes 22 contestants: The Bachelor's Brittany Hockley, Australia's Got Talent's Jack Vidgen, MAFS Season 6 star Cyrelle Paule, MAFS Season 5 contestant Ryan Gallagher, The Bachelorette's Brooke Blurton, ex Bachelorette contestant Ciarran Stott, Australian Survivor stars Brooke Jowett and Johnny Eastoe, swimmer & I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Emily Seebohm, I'm A Celeb star David Subritzky, The Bachelorette's Konrad Bien-Stephen, pro boxer Billy Dib, actor and influencer Suzan Mutesi, Ninja Warrior's Troy Cullen, pro boxer Sugar Neekz Johnson, Big Brother's Marley Biyendolo, The Bachelor's Megan Marx, Jessica Brody and Kiki Morris, MasterChef Australia star Conor Curran, and Love Island's Audrey Kanongara and Grant Crapp.
From the looks of this trailer, the spiciest parts of the show won't be the official challenges to ultimately win the $200,000 prize money, but these personal clashes in between... and we can't wait.