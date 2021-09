The Sales You Should Shop According To Your Zodiac Sign

September is chock-full of astrological events that will no doubt impact all of us. From the new moon in Virgo to Mercury going into Retrograde, we're certainly in for a wild ride. Some of us will be reminiscing over the past, manifesting our ideal futures, and letting go of habits and people that drain us. With all that celestial growth and change, however, there's one thing you might not be thinking about: which sale should you take advantage of according to your monthly horoscope . If the idea of shopping via your sign gives you pause, let us explain: The right sale section can have exactly what you need to survive (and thrive) in the month ahead.