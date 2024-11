Kate Moss Is Launching A Zara Partywear Collection

Just in time for party season , the British supermodel and fashion icon has joined forces with high-street favorite Zara for a debut collection packed with laser-cut dresses day-to-night outerwear , metallic accessories, and loads of leopard print . Shoppable on, the Studio 54-inspired campaign featuring Moss in velvet flares, sparkly minis, and white satin blazers is already a serotonin boost for fashion fans. It’s a masterclass in Moss’s signature grunge-meets-glam aesthetic — holiday-ready and then some.