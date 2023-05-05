Welcome to 29 Beauty Questions With…, where we grill the coolest celebrities, influencers, and personalities on the ins and outs of their beauty routines.
Lila Moss is one to watch. The 20-year-old British model — who also happens to be the daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss — first stormed the scene at the age of 16 in a campaign for (the much-missed) Marc Jacobs Beauty, and she's been nonstop ever since. In the handful of years since she's been on the scene, Moss has worked with some of the world's most renowned photographers, starred in campaigns for brands like Versace and Miu Miu, and even graced the cover of British Vogue in May 2022.
This past February, Moss was named the newest ambassador for YSL Beauty, charged with representing the brand's dedication to “self-expression and authenticity” alongside fellow tastemakers like Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan, and Indya Moore. Here, she answers 29 of our most burning questions about her beauty routine, and tells us all about her perennial need for a glossy lip and how she gets by with a little help from her friends.
The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
1. What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Drink water.
2. What’s your morning skin-care routine?
I keep it quite simple: cleanser, then moisturizer. I exfoliate once or twice a week and I also like to use a gua sha.
3. Do you have a favorite facial sunscreen? Which one?
Ultra Violette. It’s Australian, and it smells amazing and has a really nice texture. I like Elta MD, too.
4. Are you a shower or bath person? AM or PM?
I'll shower in the morning, but if I have a lazy morning, I also love a bath — which is quite controversial, but really nice when you have the time.
5. What's your favorite complexion product (foundation / concealer / contour, etc)?
I love starting with a buildable base, such as YSL Beauty All Hours Liquid Foundation, then going in with YSL Beauty Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen to brighten and conceal anything else.
6. Do you have a go-to lip (or lip combo), and what is it?
I love the YSL Beauty Candy Glaze Lip Gloss — it's super moisturizing and comes in loads of different shades, and it's just a great tint on the lips.
7. What's your brow routine — gel, pencil, powder, wax? What’s your product of choice?
I love a gel just to keep them in place.
8. You have 5 minutes to do your makeup — what are you using?
If I'm in a rush, I'll grab the YSL Touche Éclat to conceal and brighten around my eyes, then a lip and cheek tint just to give myself some color.
10. What’s the most you’ve ever spent on a beauty product?
My Dyson hairdryer.
11. What part of your beauty routine makes you feel most confident?
My lashes go from zero to 100 when I put mascara on. They're very straight, so I need to curl them and put mascara on to be able to see them.
12. What's your wash day hair routine?
I'm quite low-maintenance with my hair: I just use shampoo and conditioner, and then I'll put some Moroccanoil in before the blowdry.
13. How do you style your hair at home?
I’ll blowdry it and then twist it into a bun to create a natural wave — because my hair very fine, it will take any shape I can manipulate it into.
14. What are your favorite at-home devices (for face, hair, nails, etc.)? Is there anything you're dying to try out?
I recently saw the LED light wand thing, with the red light — the Solawave. It looks really nice and like it actually works.
15. What's your body product of choice (body lotion, body oil?)
I like to mix body lotion and body oil — that’s the best combination.
16. Do you ever have bad skin days or particular skin gripes? If so, any quick fixes or remedies?
I definitely have bad skin days. I love to use pimple patches — I've recently got into it, and it just makes them go away so quickly, and you can't even see them. I wore it out of the house the other day and it's just like no one even knew I was wearing a pimple patch.
17. Do you have a go-to nail polish color or nail art design?
I actually have not been wearing nail polish for a long time. If I do, it's a very light pink that kind of enhances your natural nail, and it's really chic. I do classic red if I'm going out, but right now I have black on which was really fun.
18. What’s your evening skin care routine?
First, micellar water to just get the day off. I’ll use cleanser and moisturizer, then put an essential oil on my neck and chest before bed.
19. Where is your favorite place to find beauty inspiration?
Mostly from my friends! They'll have a product, or do something that I think looks really good, and I'm like, Oh, I want to try that.
20. What treatments do you do — facials, lasers, injections, and how often and where?
My skin is quite sensitive, so I get a bit scared of a facial, but I do love going to FaceGym. They’re not doing extractions; it's more about the muscles and making you glow and feel amazing.
21. What’s your next big haircut?
Probably just layers — a little bit shorter in the front, since I love to frame the face. But if I was to do a drastic haircut, I'd really want to do a wolf cut. I think that looks super cool, but I don't know if it's in the cards in the near future.
22. What's the best beauty treatment you’ve ever gotten?
I got a full body scrub in L.A. once, and they did like yogurt, sugar, and cucumbers on my back and my whole body. It makes you feel like you've got a new layer of skin when you walk out.
23. What's the best beauty advice you’ve ever received?
Keep it simple.
24. What's the worst beauty advice you’ve ever received?
That mascara or fake lashes look good the next day.
25. Biggest beauty regret?
Fake tanning when I was younger. You just don't do it evenly, or you don't exfoliate before and it gets patchy, ugh.
26. Fave beauty hack?
I love to curl my eyelashes, and if I’m not in the mood to wear mascara, just wear Vaseline or a lip balm on my lashes so they look nourished.
27. What makeup products can we find in your bag?
Definitely Candy Glaze — so moisturizing, I love a glossy lip at all times — and Touche Éclat, just for brightening.
28. Who is your beauty icon?
Brigitte Bardot is all over my Pinterest recently. The lashes, the lips, the nude full lips, I just love it.