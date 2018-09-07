Troye Sivan Reveals The Biggest Misconception About Taylor Swift

Troye Sivan, the Australian pop import who just released a new album, happens to be a part of Taylor Swift's new "squad," if that's still a thing. He guested on Taylor's show in May, performing "My, My, My" with Swift at the Rose Bowl. And he'll have you know: Swift is amazing, and anything you've heard otherwise probably isn't true. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, Sivan was asked by a fan what he thought the biggest "misconception" about Swift was.
His answer: "I have had nothing but unbelievably positive interactions with her," Sivan said. "She's extraordinarily generous and giving and sweet and talented — I just have infinite respect for her."
Swift's friends always seem hesitant to talk about her in public, as no matter what they say the quote usually becomes national news. Last June, Lorde told The Guardian that being friends with Swift was like having a friend with an "autoimmune disease," an intriguing metaphor that's a little insensitive to those with autoimmune issues — and to Swift. Lorde later backtracked, tweeting an apology to her fans.
During the era of "New Taylor," though, Swift's friends have kept their opinions about her to themselves. There are a lot of things Sivan could have debunked, like the rumor mill surrounding Swift's friendship with model Karlie Kloss — but, in this new, reputation-under-wraps era, probably best to stay on message.
Watch the full clip of Sivan on WWHL, below.
