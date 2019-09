Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Finally Put Those Rumors About Them To Rest

The spell has been broken! The prophecy fulfilled! Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, pop culture's favorite will-they-or-won't-they friendship, will they-ed this weekend when Kloss attended Swift's concert in Nashville, Tennessee. Kloss and Swift have a storied friendship, one fostered at Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows (Swift has performed at two) and solidified over boat rides on the River Thames . Kloss and Swift stopped appearing in photos together in late 2016, right around the time Swift stopped posting on Instagram altogether. Their friendship, at least the outward-facing part of it, appeared to have ended. Rumors abounded. Even Jennifer Lawrence wanted to know what happened. (At a TimesTalk in February , Lawrence admitted that if she were a spy, this is what she'd investigate. Make that Re-e-e-ed Sparrow.) In March of this year, though, Kloss told the Times regarding the relationship, "Don't believe everything you read."