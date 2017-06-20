Despite what she sings in "Green Light," it turns out Lorde can let go of some things. The singer is backtracking comments she made to The Guardian comparing fame to health issues following backlash from fans.
The New Zealand pop star was featured in the British paper last weekend, and was asked about her high-profile friendships with the likes of Taylor Swift.
“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies," Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, said. "There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”
Advertisement
While dodging paparazzi and enjoying a semblance of privacy can surely be a challenge, the comparison to very serious health concerns didn't wash with many people. One noted on Twitter that Lorde's own social circle includes Selena Gomez, who actually does have an autoimmune disease. The "Bad Liar" singer has been very vocal about her battle with lupus.
"I wonder how Selena Gomez feels about this," the female fan tweeted about Lorde's comments. "What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make Lorde."
I wonder how @selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @lorde. pic.twitter.com/McbWd058DW— Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) June 19, 2017
The "Royals" crooner was quick to admit her mistake.
"Didn't mention Taylor, but regardless, I fucked up and that was really insensitive," she tweeted back. "I'm sorry."
didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry ?— Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017
While some fans insist Lorde didn't do anything wrong, this tweet makes it clear that an apology was in order.
"Thank you from a disabled fan with an autoimmune disease," a listener tweeted in response to the mea culpa. "Hope you learn more about ableism and grow from this."
thank you from a disabled fan w an autoimmune disease ❤️ hope you learn more about ableism and grow from this ♿️??— ? s ? (@melodramamp3) June 20, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement