Selena Gomez Just Donated Money For A Very Personal Reason

In 2015, Selena Gomez revealed that she is battling lupus . Since then, she's brought much-needed attention to the disease, especially when she took time off in 2016 after facing anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, which are all side effects of lupus . Today, People reports that Gomez took a huge step towards finding new treatments for the disease by donating to the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine. The money will be the start of the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research, which will focus on research that will look into complications and side effects that come from lupus.