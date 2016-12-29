After spending Christmas in the hospital, Nick Cannon is heading home.
Cannon had been at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles for two weeks due to complications from lupus, the auto-immune disease he was diagnosed with in 2012. It was initially reported Cannon would be in the hospital through the new year, but soon-to-be new dad was released early.
In an Instagram video from the studio, Cannon told fans, "By his stripes, I am healed. Ain't no hospital bed that can hold me."
Cannon also revealed that he had five blood transfusions in two weeks. "Honestly, I feel great," he said. "We're back at it again. ... Five blood transfusions, what? Naw, it ain't nothing."
To prove he's feeling better, Cannon showed off his sense of humor, writing, "I broke out that joint!!!! Stuffed some pillows under the covers and ran out like the little rascals!!"
He also joked about his new braided look telling the camera, "I see what you're talking about, making fun of my braids, saying I'm getting my Solange on... my Venus and Serena Williams."
Nothing is going to hold Cannon back from a productive 2017 in which he promises more music, movies and TV shows. He's hoping others will follow his "no pity party" lead into the new year.
"Stay motivated," he said to close the clip. "You can do anything."
Cannon isn't the only celebrity who struggles with lupus. In 2015, Selena Gomez revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease, even having to go through chemotherapy to treat it. Since then, Gomez has been outspoken about its effect on her body. This past summer, Gomez took time off to focus on her health, but is reportedly back in the studio working on new music.
