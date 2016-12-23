Nick Cannon won't be home for the holidays. The actor and soon-to-be new dad posted a selfie noting that he would be spending Christmas in Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Apparently, the cause is complications from lupus.
"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been," Cannon wrote. "And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year."
Cannon was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease in 2012. He told HuffPost Live about his ongoing battle, noting that he was the only memory of his family to suffer from it.
“It was super scary just because you don’t know…you’ve never heard of [lupus],” he said on the program. “I knew nothing about it until I was diagnosed…but to me, I’m healthier now than I’ve ever been before.”
Check out his post below.
Well wishes poured in, including from Bow Wow.
Wishing @NickCannon a speedy recovery over the holiday season! Stay up!— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) December 22, 2016
