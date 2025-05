Zara Rings In 50 Years With A Supermodel-Packed Campaign & Collection

Gird your loins! Zara just dropped an iconic campaign , plus a special collection to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.Exactly 50 years to the day since Zara opened its doors in Galicia, Spain, the reader-favorite brand gathered 50 iconic models — including OG supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington — to be shot by equally iconic photographer Steven Meisel for a short film “Creativity is the heart of Zara — it is the characteristic that defines us. This incredible film by Steven Meisel is an expression of creative freedom, and the magic we always want to create,” said Inditex non-executive chair and daughter of Zara’s founder, Marta Ortega Pérez, in a press release. “This campaign is a testament to everything the teams at Zara have created over the past five decades, honoring their enthusiasm, talent, and boundless creativity.”As the models wear classic black- and- white pieces from the new drop, they dance and sing along to Donna Summer’s 1977 hit “I Feel Love,” enthusiastically sharing their love for the brand.