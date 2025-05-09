Zara Rings In 50 Years With A Supermodel-Packed Campaign & Collection

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Gird your loins! Zara just dropped an iconic campaign, plus a special collection to celebrate its 50th Anniversary.
Exactly 50 years to the day since Zara opened its doors in Galicia, Spain, the reader-favorite brand gathered 50 iconic models — including OG supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington — to be shot by equally iconic photographer Steven Meisel for a short film.
“Creativity is the heart of Zara — it is the characteristic that defines us. This incredible film by Steven Meisel is an expression of creative freedom, and the magic we always want to create,” said Inditex non-executive chair and daughter of Zara’s founder, Marta Ortega Pérez, in a press release. “This campaign is a testament to everything the teams at Zara have created over the past five decades, honoring their enthusiasm, talent, and boundless creativity.”
As the models wear classic black- and- white pieces from the new drop, they dance and sing along to Donna Summer’s 1977 hit “I Feel Love,” enthusiastically sharing their love for the brand.
The 50th Anniversary collection is “centered around the monochrome classicism of tuxedo dressing” with a “seductive palette of black,” according to the press release. The 128-piece capsule includes sleek trousers, suiting separates, and cocktail dresses — along with a limited-edition graphic T-shirt ($45) — and tons of accessories that go from day to night.
So if you’re looking for model-approved “quality fashion at affordable prices,” be sure to cart up some pieces while the collection stays in stock. Ranging between $25 and $450, the collection is available to shop online now.
