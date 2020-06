The wrap dress is now 45 years old (thank you, Diane von Furstenberg ) and, after a few facelifts, the consistently flattering frock has only gotten better with age. This curve-complimenting, neck-lengthening, waist-trimming garment has accomplished more for women than any other piece of clothing. Sure, that may sound dramatic, but at its peak, 25,000 wrap dress were sold per week . Needless to say, they were onto something.