If 2020 taught us anything, it's that fitness clothes are suitable for much more than working up a sweat. (Raise your hand if you too lived in leggings last year.) One such article of clothing that deserves an extra-special shoutout is the famed workout dress. Equal parts form and function, the easy, breezy one-piece allows you to live your best Sporty Spice fantasy while also being practical enough to actually exercise in.
While workout dresses are nothing new, brands like Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend Collective have done a lot to make the garment a sudden must-have for those of us who don't play tennis. The new crop of workout dresses combines performance-focused design with on-trend silhouettes and cuts. (After all, no pants and soft, stretchy fabric? What's not to love?) Ahead, scope out the best barely-there styles to live in this summer and beyond.
