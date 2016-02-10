8 Lingerie Shopgirls Share Their V-Day Horror Stories

You’ve had that corner table booked for weeks, purchased a killer gift for your date, and picked out an on-point outfit to boot. The only question left is what to wear underneath. But if you think finding the perfect pair of undies for Valentine's Day is stressful, try selling them.
We asked lingerie store staff members from Nashville to the East Village to share their stories about spending a holiday in the trenches. And while we were expecting to hear some seriously risqué bits, we were pleasantly surprised at how sweet some of their stories were. The eight anecdotes below share the humor, horror, and downright adorable moments that go down pre-February 14 — sexy underpinnings and all.
"Last Valentine's season, a middle-aged couple strolled into the store and asked for the kinkiest lingerie we had: open-cup, ouvert panty sets. We were only too happy to serve them, of course! After selecting several pieces from those we felt might fit their desire, the woman, a fit, attractive 50-something, slipped into the changing room to try them on. Moments later, the metal rings clatter, the curtains fly open, and we hear, 'So, what do you think?'
— Cindy, Narcisse, New York City
— Jessica, Panty Raid Shop, Los Angeles
"For us, Valentine’s Day is our craziest day of the year. And there are so many crazy stories.
"I had just started working at a super-fancy lingerie shop in Soho and didn’t know what I had gotten myself into. We got customers from all stripes of life: the pushy fashion people, the suburban moms. Most people were kind and pretty cool, though. Lingerie shopping is unique in how intimate it can really be. Around Valentine’s Day one year, a guy came in — young-ish, hipster-looking, attractive, and probably in his 30s. He seemed pretty normal, until he started walking around the store, slowly moving his hands over the merchandise. It was a bit odd, so I walked up and asked him if he needed any help. He asked for a fitting room so that he could send a few photos of select lingerie to his girlfriend. I obliged, and followed up to see how was he doing — only to have him expose himself to me, fully nude. I screamed and immediately called our security guard, while he scrambled to get his clothes back on and ran out the door. My funny Valentine, indeed. What a creep."
— Justine, High-end Lingerie Store
