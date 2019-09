8 Lingerie Shopgirls Share Their V-Day Horror Stories

"For us, Valentine’s Day is our craziest day of the year. And there are so many crazy stories."There was one where a girl brought her best guy friend to shop with her in the store. She was trying a bunch of stuff on and kept asking him to come to the fitting room to see. He was married, but they started having this moment in the store. He was saying things like, 'Wow, she’s so hot. She has the best body," to the girls in the store. They seemed super into each other. It was their way of not really having a thing, but having a thing….with the excuse of, 'Well, we just went shopping.'"Then there was a divorced couple. They had gone to La Perla and Agent Provocateur, and this was their third stop. We didn’t know [they were divorced], we just assumed they were a regular couple. She was trying stuff on; he was going back there to see it. When she decided what she was going to buy, he left, and while checking out she said to me, 'That’s my soon-to-be-ex husband.' She went on to explain that their sex life just skyrocketed since they decided to get divorced. But they were still in the process of signing the papers. She seemed really happy about separating, too. I asked her if they might get back together, and she just said, 'No, no, no, no.'"The best story that happened here, though, was the sexting one. We often have girls come in, try on lingerie, take selfies to send to their boyfriends, and then come back and purchase the goods [he liked]. There was one girl who came in with her boyfriend. She sent him a photo from the dressing room, and then we hear a shocked, 'Oh my God!' She realized that she sent [her picture] to a group message that included her boyfriend’s brother and girlfriend. She frantically ran out and asked her boyfriend to contact his brother and secretly try to delete it off his girlfriend’s phone. It was too late. And it was so embarrassing."— Rebecca, Azaelas , New York City"I had just started working at a super-fancy lingerie shop in Soho and didn’t know what I had gotten myself into. We got customers from all stripes of life: the pushy fashion people, the suburban moms. Most people were kind and pretty cool, though. Lingerie shopping is unique in how intimate it can really be. Around Valentine’s Day one year, a guy came in — young-ish, hipster-looking, attractive, and probably in his 30s. He seemed pretty normal, until he started walking around the store, slowly moving his hands over the merchandise. It was a bit odd, so I walked up and asked him if he needed any help. He asked for a fitting room so that he could send a few photos of select lingerie to his girlfriend. I obliged, and followed up to see how was he doing — only to have him expose himself to me, fully nude. I screamed and immediately called our security guard, while he scrambled to get his clothes back on and ran out the door. My funny Valentine, indeed. What a creep."— Justine, High-end Lingerie Store