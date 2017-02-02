30+ Gifts For Guys That Will Make Your Man Feel All The Love

Valentine's Day can bring about a melting pot of emotions. For couples — those known to share intimate moments of their combined lives on Facebook any other day of the year — the occasion only comes once a year, so the stakes are high. For those celebrating their independence the party-of-one way, the day will come and go, but it's still a great opportunity to show yourself some love. In either case, the whole love part is easy. But the gifting part...well, that's where shit can hit the fan.
If you're stumped and don't know what to get the man in your life, or if you were pinching pennies for something special that's now sold out, don't worry. The goodies ahead will be your saving grace. There are shoes, shirts, socks, and more — so if you were riding shotgun on the struggle bus, get out now. And as for those parties of one among us? Add to cart and give yourself a retail hug.
