Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Meredith Hattam
Fashion
Sleeping On The Subway, Having 5 Jobs & Other Harsh Realities Of Working In Fashion
Meredith Hattam
Apr 14, 2016
Shopping
8 Lingerie Shopgirls Share Their V-Day Horror Stories
Meredith Hattam
Feb 10, 2016
Work & Money
What It's REALLY Like To Be A Serial Spender
Meredith Hattam
Dec 15, 2015
Work & Money
9 Unbelievable Stories About Working On Black Friday
Black Friday: For some, it’s an excuse to bundle up indoors and recover from a Tryptophan-induced hangover. For others, it’s a crack-of-dawn call to
by
Meredith Hattam
New York
Heartbreaking Tales From 3 Real-Life Olivia Bensons
Life in the NYPD is something that's highly regarded in pop culture (thank you, Dick Wolf, for 25 wonderful years of Law and Order). It's also something
by
Meredith Hattam
New York
8 New York Manicurists On What The Nail Industry Is
Really
Working in the NYC nail industry requires one be tough as, well... you know. When we started writing this story, we weren’t sure exactly how difficult
by
Meredith Hattam
New York
The Unbelievable Real-Life Stories Of NYC Subway Performers
Buskers: Whether they brighten up your morning commute, or make you want to toss on headphones during rush hour, street performers are a huge part of
by
Meredith Hattam
New York
What Being A Model At Fashion Week Is Really Like
Ah, Fashion Month. Twice a year, we look forward to a whirlwind of collections, the most over-the-top after-parties, and an abundance of
by
Meredith Hattam
New York
11 True Confessions From New York Retail Workers
As a fashion-focused site, we don’t have to tell you that shopping is one of our all-time-favorite activities. The clothes. The shoes. The sales! But,
by
Meredith Hattam
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted