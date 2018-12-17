8 Cold-Weather Gifts They’ll Use All Winter Long

A gift that surprises and delights is good; a gift they'll actually use is better. While we may or may not have just made up that holiday maxim, the principle behind it is true: Novelty wears off, but utility is forever. (Ooh, that's a good one, too.)
So in line with that (imitation) pearl of wisdom, we've rounded up eight cold-weather essentials that'll keep your giftees warm and stylish all season, just like Woolrich's smart, winter-proof outerwear. From a trapper hat reimagined in dusty-blue faux fur to a self-explanatory scarf, these on-trend picks are guaranteed to stay in their rotation for years to come. Now that's what we call successful gift-giving.