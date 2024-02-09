This Autopilot Suction Vibrator Is A SAD Girl’s Best Friend

I was enjoying the ride so much that I barely noticed that I was approaching my climax. And I kid you not when I say it was one of the longest orgasms I've ever felt. Maybe I was just in desperate need of release after going so long without, but I definitely think that the unique journey of varied sensations built to a slow peak that created a longer, deeper orgasm than I am used to. But best of all, it required absolutely zero effort on my part. I pressed one button and just laid down and enjoyed the journey. While its multiple features are extremely customizable and probably exciting for someone who wants a very specific sensation, I found that this smart vibe's autopilot function was the thing that convinced me of its worth.



Among Next's other desirable features are a completely waterproof body for easy cleaning and bath time use as well as an Afterglow mode that lessens the intensity of suction midorgasm, so as not to create any kind of overstimulation. Available in three colorways (sage, dark purple, and black), Next looks as luxury as she feels.