This Autopilot Suction Vibrator Is A SAD Girl’s Best Friend

Every January and February (without fail!), my libido hits a bit of a lull. Considering how often I try new vibrators (last year alone, I hit 31!), my lack of interest felt alarming. Every time I spot my vast collection of luxury sex toys, filled with top-of-the-line suction vibrators, oral sex toys, and endless options for achieving orgasmic bliss, I can't help but feel unenthused and guilty. The idea of masturbating just feels like it requires so much effort, and I'm currently running on empty.
Wisp's OB-GYN advisor Dr. Elizabeth Swenson, assured me I am not alone. She told me that a whopping 20% of the U.S. population deals with decreased libido due to seasonal affective disorder (SAD). So, what's a SAD girl to do when her libido is down in the dumps? Dr. Swenson offered several suggestions: getting outdoors more, staying socially active, and —yes — masturbating.
Although it seemed truly unappealing, I knew it was time. I pored through my sex toy collection, hoping that something would jump out. And jump it did. Womanizer's newest vibrator, Womanizer Next, boasted a new function I'd never seen anywhere before: autopilot. Considering my low level of enthusiasm, a vibrator that does all the work for me sounded ideal. And it was. Keep reading to hear all the details of my experience with the Womanizer Next and why I think it's a perfect solution for my SAD girl libido.
The orgasms have been so powerful I thought I might die! Stronger, longer lasting, and utterly consuming!
Womanizer has long been a trailblazer in intimate pleasure — it's responsible for the first-ever suction vibrator — so, I always want to see what new technology it's pioneering. And the Next is chock-full of cutting-edge features. The brand's famous suction technology has been reimagined and upgraded into something called 3D Pleasure Air Technology, which pulses at a slower rate to create a deeper, more controlled sensation. In layman's terms, this slower air allows for a wider range of sensations that feel a whole lot like oral sex. This technology also gives way to a feature called Climax Control, a new setting that can be combined with suction for three different levels of pulsation depth. With its 14 intensities and three climax options, Next allows for customizable pleasure however you like it (42 options worth!).
However, I wasn't in the mood to figure out which of those 42 settings was right for me, which is why I went straight for the Next's autopilot mode.
No other toy comes as close to the feeling of oral sex.
Because Next has quite a few new buttons, at Womanizer's recommendation, I took a quick read through the manual before getting started. But the autopilot function operated just as I thought it would: Using your body's own responses, it alternates between intensity levels and depth modes for a combination of suction and vibration that will keep you on your toes. Not wanting to think about a single thing, I laid back and got started. Since, apparently the autopilot would create a perfect arousal pattern for me.
Despite my lack of initial enthusiasm, I felt myself getting into it very quickly. The autopilot started off slow — so slow that I wasn't even sure if it was on. But with its first jump in depth, I started to wriggle around and feel honestly like someone's mouth was between my legs. As one reviewer writes, "The stimulation feels so soft and intense at the same time that it's hard to describe," and I completely agree. It just felt natural. In addition to its natural feel, the Next is silent. Even the best quiet vibrators I've tried still manage to have a soft rumble, but just my normal breathing was louder than this toy. By a lot. To put it into perspective, one reviewer states, "It's completely noiseless — the first toy I can use with my bedroom door open whilst my roommates are walking around the apartment."
Although I don't know that's something I would try, I did appreciate that I wasn't distracted by any kind of buzzing. It allowed me to fully relax into the sensations I was experiencing and get out of my head. For the first time, I didn't feel unmotivated. I didn't feel lethargic. I didn't feel anything other than uninterrupted pleasure.
This is THE best suction toy that I have ever used.
I was enjoying the ride so much that I barely noticed that I was approaching my climax. And I kid you not when I say it was one of the longest orgasms I've ever felt. Maybe I was just in desperate need of release after going so long without, but I definitely think that the unique journey of varied sensations built to a slow peak that created a longer, deeper orgasm than I am used to. But best of all, it required absolutely zero effort on my part. I pressed one button and just laid down and enjoyed the journey. While its multiple features are extremely customizable and probably exciting for someone who wants a very specific sensation, I found that this smart vibe's autopilot function was the thing that convinced me of its worth.
Among Next's other desirable features are a completely waterproof body for easy cleaning and bath time use as well as an Afterglow mode that lessens the intensity of suction midorgasm, so as not to create any kind of overstimulation. Available in three colorways (sage, dark purple, and black), Next looks as luxury as she feels.
I was not prepared... [On pressing Climax Control] I did my best startled goat impression and was left wondering what day it was!
At $219, I do understand it's a pricey purchase, and if you have other Womanizer vibrators, it might not feel like it's worth the investment, but as someone who's hit such a SAD valley this winter, I found it incredibly helpful. I'm even looking forward to using it again. And that's really the strongest recommendation I can make right now.
Buy Next, or browse Womanizer's Valentine's Day Sale, where the brand is discounting some of its best-selling toys for up to 50% off. Peep some of our faves below.