Even compulsive weather-app checkers aren't safe from Mother Nature's whims, like this editor who stepped out in a lightweight fall look the very day it decided to skip to winter. Suddenly, a silk neck scarf, button-front miniskirt, and denim jacket don't cut it — even if the combo is #OOTD gold. Since barely there layers won't stand a chance as you plow through the frigid months, it's time to bulk up your arsenal with cold-canceling finds, and we happen to know just where to start.
We gutted our fall standbys with Maybelline and found the winter-proof upgrades you can start making piece by piece, right now. For instance, if ripped denim and sleeveless mock necks make up your off-duty uniform, try incorporating easy wool pants and a long-sleeve turtleneck as warm alternatives. Or if cotton frocks are your go-to, consider swapping in dresses with a more substantial texture, like velvet or corduroy. Once you start implementing these seasonal wardrobe changes, you'll be primed to take on winter's meanest days — all the while looking as chic as ever. Who said change is hard?
