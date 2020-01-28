11 Books To Stay Inside With This Winter

The official first day of winter was December 21. In certain parts of the country, we’ve been knee-deep in snow for over a month already. We’ve been rocking our parkas for weeks. But now that the season of curling-up-with-a-good book to avoid the winter is here, it’s time to do just that. There are so many great books to read this season, I refuse to leave my house until April. Consider this my official notice to my friends, family and employer.
These books are so excellent they will help you fulfill your “read more” New Year’s resolution. They’ll make you laugh, cry, think and say “fuck the patriarchy” out loud to no one in particular. Allow these books to be your friends while your real ones are outside freezing their asses off. Suckers. Here are our picks for the must-read books of winter 2020.
These books are so excellent they will help you fulfill your “read more” New Year’s resolution. They’ll make you laugh, cry, think and say “fuck the patriarchy” out loud to no one in particular. Allow these books to be your friends while your real ones are outside freezing their asses off. Suckers. Here are our picks for the must-read books of winter 2020.