If You Read One Memoir This Year, Make It This One

Yeah, it was like a coming out era. [Laughs.] These coming out narratives are so simplistic. It’s kind of like the queer version of “happily ever after.” That’s the end. No! Obviously, it’s the beginning of a story. There’s so much more you have to figure out as a family, as loved ones. I came out to my mom the spring semester of my freshman year of college. It just kind of stumbled out, which is what happens when you’ve been thinking about something for so long. My mom asked very reasonable questions like, “Have you had an experience?” and, “Did you use protection?" It was positive, she didn’t say anything negative; she didn’t say anything homophobic. In some ways, it was a conversation about sexual health. That’s a pretty good starting point. But then sure enough, as you see in the book, the couple of years that followed it was like we both went back into our closets.