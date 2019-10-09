Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Controversy Around George W. Bush Photo

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC— Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019
I’ll be alright. :) fuck normalizing mass murderers “@NikoalaJacobs: Guess John Cusack won't be invited to the @TheEllenShow anytime soon. 😂😂😂 John, never change. Love to see it! https://t.co/LBs7lmnVmS”— John Cusack (@johncusack) October 7, 2019
The Supreme Court is about to decide whether it’s legal to fire people just because they’re LGBT. I hope Ellen enjoyed her football game with the guy who put Roberts and Alito on that court. Bygones! (He also personally campaigned to get Kavanaugh appointed.) pic.twitter.com/mUwrXJsSiy— Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) October 7, 2019
Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019