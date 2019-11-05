26 White Sneakers You Need To Dirty Up, ASAP

While sneakers get their fair share of fashion love, there's one from the bunch that stands the test of time as a shoe-rotation regular: the white sneaker. From retro high-topped dunks to luxe-material performance trainers, this classic rubber-soled kick is one of the most enduring footwear trends to date.
Sporting white trainers fresh from the box may feel like a dangerous endeavor, but keeping a new pair pristine is an impossible dream. (Besides, any good sneaker will look way better scuffed up and bearing the battle scars of its adventures.) Our advice? Don’t fear the (white) sneaker — just click through to see all the pale-hued “tennies” we love, along with our picks across every category.
