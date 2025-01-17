Luxury Fashion Items To Invest In 2025, According To Resale Experts

"Studded bags are taking center stage in 2025, riding the wave of hipster club culture's resurgence. Depop forecasts ‘indie vanguard’ as a defining aesthetic of the year, with individuality and spontaneity dominating fashion in an era ruled by hedonistic energy. These bags channel a carefree, DIY spirit, embodying the bold, unfiltered ethos of the moment. Searches for Valentino Rockstuds have increased 40% in the last month." — Agus Panzoni, Trend Specialist at Depop