Luxury Fashion Items To Invest In 2025, According To Resale Experts

With the continuously rising popularity of secondhand fashion, it's easier than ever to buy a designer piece without paying the listing price. But with ever-changing trends and the still somewhat costly price tags on certain brands and collections (for example, Chanel), which luxury items will hold their value and justify stretching out the wallet, and which are just fads that will be over before the year is up? To answer that, we tapped the resale experts at some of the biggest secondhand platforms to tell us what they are taking stock of in 2025.
According to their insights, no collection will see more resale traction this year than the collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami, who, in January, released a re-edition of the line that launched 20 years ago. "We see the 2025 release to be a standout in resale and investment markets," says Elizabeth Layne, the chief marketing officer at Rebag. "Murakami’s earlier works, including the Multicolore Monogram and Cherry Blossom designs, have consistently maintained or exceeded their original prices, with recent interest from Gen Z and Millennials driving up values by over 50%. As these new designs drop in 2025, they are expected to see strong value retention, with cultural relevance fueled by celebrity sightings like Zendaya’s recent appearance with a Murakami bag."
In addition to pieces from the collaboration, Layne expects interest in the Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote carrying over from the last few years. "The continued exclusivity of a waitlist, initially imposed in 2023, has solidified its position as a sought-after investment piece," she says. "The reversible Neverfull Inside Out, introduced in September 2024, adds further buzz around this style." Meanwhile, Fashionphile site merchandising specialist Landyn Tedrick advises not to sleep on the brand's Soft Trunk: "The Monogram Eclipse Soft Trunk, especially from the 2023 and 2024 releases, is a key item that will likely gain even more traction in 2025 due to the continuing streetwear influence and the increasing demand for unisex, durable luxury pieces. Its boxy, structured design and limited availability make it an excellent investment."
With many designers making moves in 2025, experts predict collections from outgoing creative directors (see: Louise Trotter's Carven, Hedi Slimane's Celine, Dries Van Noten, etc.) to get buzz. In particular, they point to pieces from Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta collections. "The Andiamo was already popular in large and medium sizes, but Blazy’s departure from the luxury house could amplify demand for the small version of the bag for sophistication, cool, and chic appeal," says Sophie Hersan, founder and fashion director at Vestiaire Collective.
If you're ready to splurge on a designer piece, read on to learn what luxury fashion items will make for a good investment in 2025.
Goyard Plumet Clutch Wallet
"Goyard’s Plumet Clutch Wallet is set to gain further momentum in 2025, following a 21% year-over-year increase in value retention in 2024, reaching an impressive 139%, based on insights from our 2024 Clair Report. With its signature hand-painted chevron pattern and endorsements from high-profile celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow, the Plumet has eclipsed even Goyard’s Saint Louis Tote by 5%. This sleek, hands-free design appeals to those seeking understated luxury with exceptional investment potential." — Elizabeth Layne, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebag
Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami
"With the re-release of the iconic 2003 collaboration, these colorful, joy-sparking bags will dominate resale in 2025. The original collection has seen a +57% increase in resale value over the past year, making this collaboration one to watch." — Rachel Glicksberg, Women's Fashion and New Initiatives Lead at The RealReal
Gucci Jackie 1961 Bag
"With [Gucci creative director] Sabato De Sarno’s focus on reinvigorating iconic styles and blending nostalgia with a contemporary edge, the metallic Jackie 1961 offers both boldness and versatility, appealing to collectors and fashion-conscious buyers. As metallics continue to trend for both day and night looks, the Jackie 1961’s metallic versions are expected to see strong resale growth in 2025." — Landyn Tedrick, Site Merchandising Specialist at Fashionphile
Yves Saint Laurent Muse Two Bag
"Created in 2008 under the artistic direction of Stefano Pilati at Yves Saint Laurent, with its casual chic design, the Muse Two bag in suede has become a classic among the decade’s most iconic bags, and has already seduced a large number of fans." — Sophie Hersan, Founder and Fashion Director at Vestiaire Collective
Vintage Chloé
"Vintage Chloé ready to wear, bags, and eyewear, are a great resale investment! Boho-chic aesthetics are experiencing a revival, and Chloé’s recent runway shows have reintroduced the style. The brand’s ongoing resurgence is gaining traction, with shoppers eager to buy and invest. On Depop, searches for “boho” have increased 56% since the start of 2024." — Agus Panzoni, Trend Specialist at Depop
Bottega Veneta Andiamo Tote
"The Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote is a resale favorite due to its versatility and the signature Intrecciato weave. Its sleek, understated luxury makes it a reliable investment for 2025. As consumers continue to favor timeless, practical luxury items, Andiamo’s minimalist design and spacious interior position it as an enduring piece in the growing market for understated luxury bags." — Landyn Tedrick, Site Merchandising Specialist at Fashionphile
Barn Jacket
"The barn jacket’s popularity will continue to rise and replace the biker jacket. The Prada one, for example, is a blockbuster." — Sophie Hersan, Founder and Fashion Director at Vestiaire Collective
Valentino Rockstud Bag
"Studded bags are taking center stage in 2025, riding the wave of hipster club culture's resurgence. Depop forecasts ‘indie vanguard’ as a defining aesthetic of the year, with individuality and spontaneity dominating fashion in an era ruled by hedonistic energy. These bags channel a carefree, DIY spirit, embodying the bold, unfiltered ethos of the moment. Searches for Valentino Rockstuds have increased 40% in the last month." — Agus Panzoni, Trend Specialist at Depop
Hermès Sellier Birkin
"While Hermès consistently dominates in average value retention across the luxury resale market — driven by the enduring demand for the Birkin and Kelly styles as pinnacle investment pieces — we see the Sellier Birkin specifically as an expected standout for 2025. According to our 2024 Clair Report, this structured interpretation of the classic Birkin achieved an exceptional 250% value retention last year, a 52% year-over-year increase. In comparison, a standard Birkin saw an average value retention of 89%, underscoring the Sellier’s unique appeal." — Elizabeth Layne, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebag
Collections from Exiting Creative Directors
"As brands experience creative director shifts, collections from outgoing directors gain value due to their limited nature. This trend has consistently driven increased demand and resale prices, and we anticipate this pattern will hold strong in 2025." — Rachel Glicksberg, Women's Fashion and New Initiatives Lead at The RealReal
