Sick Of Your Quarantine Sweats? Here Are 16 Comfy (& Cute) Outfit Ideas For Spring

After a year-plus of wearing masks, social distancing, and spending most of our time indoors, we've pretty much solidified our quarantine dressing style. But now that quarantine is coming to a hopeful end with vaccines more widely available and warmer weather just around the corner, where does our style go from here? Do we return to renting designer dresses as we prepare for a return to the office? Are we parting ways with the matching sweatsuits we've been living in 24/7?