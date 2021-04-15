Sick Of Your Quarantine Sweats? Here Are 16 Comfy (& Cute) Outfit Ideas For Spring

After a year-plus of wearing masks, social distancing, and spending most of our time indoors, we've pretty much solidified our quarantine dressing style. But now that quarantine is coming to a hopeful end with vaccines more widely available and warmer weather just around the corner, where does our style go from here? Do we return to renting designer dresses as we prepare for a return to the office? Are we parting ways with the matching sweatsuits we've been living in 24/7?
To answer these questions, and get a better sense of how women are actually dressing right now, we teamed up with LOFT and Lou & Grey to see how six women — with totally different styles — have adapted their style to their new routines, and are gearing up for the spring season ahead. From fully embracing a cozy vibe to figuring out her back-to-work uniform, each woman shares the closet staples she turns to for truly effortless dressing. Click ahead to find out which look resonates the most with you.