Sick Of Your Quarantine Sweats? Here Are 16 Comfy (& Cute) Outfit Ideas For Spring

To answer these questions, and get a better sense of how women are actually dressing right now, we teamed up with LOFT and Lou & Grey to see how six women — with totally different styles — have adapted their style to their new routines, and are gearing up for the spring season ahead. From fully embracing a cozy vibe to figuring out her back-to-work uniform, each woman shares the closet staples she turns to for truly effortless dressing. Click ahead to find out which look resonates the most with you.