What To Bring To The Beach, A Definitive Packing Guide

Depending on where you were holed up for the better part of last year, it may have come and gone without so much as a toe dipped into the sand or surf. Sad! Before we go full "suns out, buns out" in the vaxication summer of 2021, we could use a good refresher on what exactly it is we should be bringing to the beach nowadays. So, we dusted off our portable lounge chairs and took stock of timely safety precautions to whittle down a definitive packing list.
Taking the importance of cleanliness into account, our what to bring to the beach guide not only includes the golden oldies of editor-approved sunscreens and insulated cooler bags but also newer hits such as hand sanitizer and portable towelettes. (Some of these may seem like no-brainers but, you know what they say: better safe than sunburned.) Click ahead to make sure you're prepped and ready for that first dip back into the deep blue sea.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
