Your Horoscope This Week: November 24 To 30

Welcome to the first full week of Sagittarius season! November ends on both a reflective and adventurous note as Mercury, the planet of communication, begins its three-week retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25 at 9:42 a.m. EST. This retrograde invites all zodiac signs to step back from the rat race and focus on simplifying their lives. We must practice saying no to distractions that steer us off the path of our bigger purpose, and rather fine-tune the initiatives that will propel us to greater heights.
At the same time, with the sun and Mercury in Sagittarius and Mars, the planet of action, in fiery Leo, we’re encouraged to say yes to experiences that expand our consciousness and take us out of our comfort zones — especially those we’ve been putting off.
This cosmic alignment is perfect for growth but with Mercury retrograde now in effect, flexibility and patience as you pursue your goals are key. All zodiac signs would benefit from taking their time signing new contractual agreements these next three weeks, and adopting a more easygoing approach to communication and travel.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Sagittarius season activates your sector of expansion, higher education and travel, fueling your wanderlust and thirst for adventure. You may feel inspired to plan a trip, spontaneously go on an adventure with friends or dive into learning something new. However, with Mercury retrograde beginning on the 25th, travel plans could face delays or adjustments. Stay flexible and maintain a sense of humor if miscommunications arise.
Mars, your ruling planet, is in its pre-retrograde shadow phase as it gears up to begin its retrograde in Leo on December 6. Use this energy to wind down rather than overloading your schedule. Focus on quality over quantity in all aspects of your life and don’t hesitate to remove unnecessary tasks or commitments as we approach next week’s Sagittarius new moon.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this first full week of Sagittarius season encourages you to clarify the types of collaborations and partnerships you’d like to attract in your life. With Jupiter, the planet that rules Sagittarius, currently retrograde in Gemini and activating your sector of money, you’re being called to approach financial and partnership decisions with greater open-mindedness and discernment.
Mars, the planet of action, is in its pre-retrograde shadow phase in Leo, a sign that squares off with your Taurus energy. This tension may create feelings of restlessness or indecision about the actions you need to take this week. Adding to this dynamic, Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius on the 25th, potentially bringing people from your past back into your life with unexpected demands or expectations. Set clear boundaries as we approach the Sagittarius new moon and focus on staying grounded amid these cosmic shifts.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your planetary ruler Mercury begins its three-week retrograde in Sagittarius on the 25th, activating your sector of marriage and relationships. With Jupiter, the planet that rules Sagittarius, also retrograde in your sign, you may feel waves of nostalgia — thinking about “the one that got away” if you’re single, or missing certain aspects of your relationship if you’re partnered. This retrograde season is a time for reflection, encouraging you to appreciate what’s working in your intimate connections while being honest about the areas that need growth.
Meanwhile, with Mars retrograde approaching on December 6 in the sign of Leo, you may find it harder to express yourself this week, leaning more into observation than action. Take this as an opportunity to recharge and reflect. Once the Sagittarius new moon arrives on December 1, you’ll feel a renewed sense of energy and purpose. For now, embrace a low-key week to prepare for the dynamic energy ahead.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius this week, activating your sector of health and wellness. You may feel inspired to commit to a new fitness or self-care routine but with the sun also in this sector, be mindful not to push yourself too hard. Since Mars is approaching its retrograde on December 6, this is a better time to focus on gentle, sustainable practices that have worked for you in the past, rather than forcing yourself into something brand-new.
You’re also adjusting to Pluto’s first full week in Aquarius, which highlights your sector of merging, depth and outside resources. You might feel drawn to explore scholarships, grants or passive income opportunities to boost your revenue. This is a great time to lean on your social network for support and guidance instead of trying to manage everything on your own.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, with Mars, the planet of action, nearing its retrograde in your sign on December 6, you’re starting to re-evaluate your priorities and connections. It’s perfectly okay to change your mind about what or who deserves your focus, especially with Mercury retrograde activating your sector of fate, true love and creativity starting November 25.
Both Mercury retrograde and Mars’ upcoming retrograde are urging you to reconnect with your inner child. After years of hustling, especially during Pluto’s 16-year transit in Capricorn that emphasized service and responsibility, Pluto’s new placement in Aquarius for the next 20 years shifts your focus to relationships that inspire joy and adventure. This week, prioritize connections and activities that make life feel playful and free — your inner child will thank you.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25, encouraging you to focus on your home and family life. Whether it’s renovating, redecorating or switching up routines, this retrograde invites more adventurous and free-spirited energy into your household. However, you may feel scattered or restless during this period. If that happens, find healthy outlets like movement or creative activities to release pent-up stress, ensuring you don’t unintentionally take it out on loved ones.
Meanwhile, you’re still adjusting to Pluto’s new transit in Aquarius, where it will remain for the next 20 years. Pluto in Capricorn these past 16 years provided a sense of stability for your earthy nature and this shift into the Aquarius realm could leave you feeling less grounded. Combined with Mercury retrograde and Mars’ upcoming retrograde in your spirituality sector on December 6, you’re navigating significant cosmic changes. Take it slow as November comes to an end — this is a time for reflection and gentle adjustment.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you’ve been taking life and yourself more seriously lately, thanks to Venus, your planetary ruler, currently in Capricorn. Mercury’s retrograde in Leo beginning this week activates your sector of communication, potentially leading to delays or misunderstandings in your interactions over the next three weeks. While this doesn’t mean you should avoid expressing yourself entirely, take extra time to reflect on what you want to say, why you want to say it, and whether it’s necessary. Journaling or discussing recurring patterns with a therapist may be more productive than direct confrontation.
On a brighter note, Pluto’s entry into Aquarius ushers in a more lighthearted and liberating energy for the next two decades. After 16 years of Pluto in Capricorn creating friction with your Libra nature, having Pluto in a fellow air sign feels refreshing. This week, allow yourself to celebrate this shift by prioritizing fun and embracing the sense of freedom that this new era brings.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, your birthday season has come and gone but the gifts from the cosmos are just beginning. One of the greatest rewards coming your way this year is the ability to confidently ask for what you truly want. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius begins on the 25th, activating your sector of money and self esteem. This retrograde will help you practice opening up your throat chakra. Reflect on the goals you set for 2024 — are there any still unfulfilled because your pride has held you back from asking for help or opportunities? This retrograde is your chance to overcome those fears and open yourself to receiving what you desire — or even better.
Meanwhile, with Mars, your planetary ruler, preparing to go retrograde on December 6, and Pluto spending its first full week in Aquarius, the foundations of your life are shifting dramatically. Spend time this week reflecting on what you will and won’t tolerate at work and in your personal life. The Sagittarius new moon on December 1 is the perfect time to set fresh intentions and align yourself with what you’re calling in moving forward.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, welcome to your season! You can feel the shift into a new dimension now that Pluto has entered Aquarius for the next 20 years. Compared to the challenges of Pluto’s 16-year stay in Capricorn, this era promises to be much kinder to your free-spirited nature. However, with Mercury retrograde beginning in your sign on the 25th, cautious optimism is key for the next three weeks. Avoid jumping into new deals, signing contracts or making impulsive decisions, especially in relationships. Instead, use this retrograde as an opportunity to reflect on your strengths and shadows and align with choices that propel you forward rather than hold you back.
Jupiter’s continued retrograde in Gemini amplifies your desire to heal past wounds but it may also reveal just how deep those wounds go. This is an excellent time to explore therapy or mindfulness practices that help you slow down and confront your vulnerabilities. While doing this inner work, remember that the sun in your sign encourages you to shine brightly. Surround yourself with people who celebrate your light and inspire you to reach greater heights.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, how does it feel now that Pluto has completed its transformative 16-year transit through your sign? As Pluto settles into Aquarius for the next two decades, you’ll notice your revenue streams diversifying and your approach to financial independence evolving. This isn’t too good to be true — you’ve worked for this, and now it’s time to embrace the rewards in innovative ways. This means you have to be willing to switch things up in your life and leave outdated modes of being behind. Fortunately, you can take your time easing into this because Pluto is a slow-moving planet.
However, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, beginning this week in your sector of spirituality and closure, may create a sense of growing pains as you integrate the lessons of Pluto’s previous journey through your sign. While abundance is calling your name in the coming weeks and months, you might need more time to process and fully step into this new chapter. Don’t rush yourself into major moves before you feel ready. Trust your instincts and you’ll know when it’s the right moment to strike.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this is a monumental moment — Pluto has officially entered your sign, where it will remain for the next 20 years. You are one of the universe’s favorites right now, and this transformative era is all about you stepping into your power. Even Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius, starting on the 25th, won’t dull your shine.
However, this retrograde, which stimulates your sector of friendship and technology, could bring some tension in your social circle. People may react unpredictably as they adjust to Pluto’s transformative energy, and you could unintentionally become a mirror for their discomfort. Don’t take it personally; instead, approach the situation with compassion. Sagittarius season helps you open up to the right people while identifying and addressing frenemy dynamics. While this isn’t the time to cut ties impulsively (especially with Mars retrograde approaching on December 6), it’s a good time to set healthy boundaries and maintain loving distance where needed.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the first full week of Pluto in Aquarius feels surreal for you. On one hand, you’re embracing fresh-start energy; on the other, there are still loose ends to tie up. Mercury’s retrograde in Sagittarius, beginning this week, activates your career sector and encourages you to reflect on work projects you’ve been procrastinating on. Ask yourself: Have you outgrown this work, or are you masking a fear of success as a fear of failure? This retrograde will help you find clarity.
With Saturn no longer retrograde in your sign, it’s time to take accountability for your dreams. The excuses you’ve been leaning on simply won’t hold anymore. Even during Mercury retrograde, you can be intentional about how you direct your energy. Let the end of November be a turning point — commit to tackling your most important projects step by step and creating a foundation for lasting abundance and success.
