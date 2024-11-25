Your Horoscope This Week: 24th To 30th November

Libra, you’ve been taking life and yourself more seriously lately, thanks to Venus, your planetary ruler, currently in Capricorn. Mercury’s retrograde in Leo beginning this week activates your sector of communication, potentially leading to delays or misunderstandings in your interactions over the next three weeks. While this doesn’t mean you should avoid expressing yourself entirely, take extra time to reflect on what you want to say, why you want to say it, and whether it’s necessary. Journaling or discussing recurring patterns with a therapist may be more productive than direct confrontation.