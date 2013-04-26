Considering all the sunny dates that are saved on our iCals, we can't help but take inventory of our best beachy attire. And for navigating the tricky terrain of sand and rocks, nothing beats a great wedge. We love its multi-dimensional body, structured sole, and, oh — did we mention versatility? We'd scoop up a few of these babies, but how will our Amex ever forgive us, especially after peeping those gift registries?
Well, when there’s a wedge, there’s a way. We’ve culled a guilt-free collection ringing in under $150 to cut the fat at the register, while still keeping your shoe game sharp. Now, if only the cost of being a bridesmaid were this flexible...