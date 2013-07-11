Skip navigation!
Nairi Najarian
Local News
The BEST Fries We've Ever Tasted...No Ketchup Needed!
Nairi Najarian
Jul 11, 2013
Los Angeles
Jumpstart Your Summer Wardrobe With These 22 Stylish Rompers
Nairi Najarian
May 13, 2013
Los Angeles
Beach-Bound? Read This First...
Nairi Najarian
May 7, 2013
Shopping
Happy Feet! 14 Pairs Of Wedges...All Less Than $150 A Pop
Considering all the sunny dates that are saved on our iCals, we can't help but take inventory of our best beachy attire. And for navigating the tricky
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Turn Back Time With These 12 Vintage-Inspired Jewels
Confession: We get a mean case of the Mondays. You know the ones — where dressing seems like an impossible task and things are flying as your
by
Nairi Najarian
Entertainment
There’s A New Ace In The Coachella Valley! Say Hello To The Saguaro
Somebody’s getting sheisted! Well, not really. The Ace Hotel’s rainbow-bright soul sister, The Saguaro, recently made its desert debut, and we
by
Nairi Najarian
Shopping
11 Insect-Inspired Spring Pieces That Have Us Buggin' Out
Don’t pack up that picnic basket just yet! These bug-a-boos come in peace. We raided the e-shops and collected the chicest creepy crawlers on this side
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Splash Course: Tune Into PRISM’s Colorful Video Lookbook
DREAMGIRLS: Prism S/S '12 from Kristin Eddington on Vimeo. Remember how R-rated the red carpet got last week when Zefron’s golden ticket went rogue,
by
Nairi Najarian
Shopping
Pedal To The Metal: 5 Studded Flats To Hitch A Ride With This Wee...
It’s safe to assume that the forthcoming spring weekends will find you coasting along some highway or another, windows rolled down, absently bobbing
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
We Found A New Resto That Offers Pig Candy To Strangers
It wasn’t long ago that we couldn’t pilot into Little Osaka for a feast that wasn’t top ramen or sushi. But an invite to the inaugural tasting of
by
Nairi Najarian
Shopping
9 Dotted Pieces To Help You Start A Polka Party This Spring
When crossing over into polka-dot territory, we have to pause to consider the juvenile jollies associated with the innocent print. Mimicking Minnie
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Hooked On Tonics: Turns Out, There's Life Beyond Coconut Water
Ever wake up the morning after a bender (this morning, perhaps?) steeped in pure misery, with the mother of all hangovers? Oy. That's exactly the
by
Nairi Najarian
Fashion
Charmed, We're Sure: Popomomo Perfects French Countryside Chic
Season after season, Popomomo's crafty knack for charting inspiration continues to charm and fascinate us. We suspect their mood boards would put our
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Rihanna's Stylists Give You Their Top 10 Spring Must-Buys (& Styl...
Well, here we are in the eye of a sartorial storm—flanked by New York Fashion Week and the final curtain call for the 2012 award season. The turn of the
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
The Healthy L.A. Dining Guide For Your Steak-And-Potatoes Guy
T-minus three days until V-Day and those high hopes of maintaining a healthy 2012 diet might feel like they're destined for failure. Especially now that
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
We Feel A Swoon Coming On! Cousin Matthew Reads Us Jack And The B...
Once upon a time, we were on the way to grandma’s house to watch the Super Bowl when we stumbled across a fee-fi-fo-fantastical vid of Downton Abbey’s
by
Nairi Najarian
Shopping
Shades of Gray: 6 Gorgeous Pieces In Our Fave New Hue
Is gray taking over for blush? The soft femininity of the latter hue littered the Globes red carpet nearly a fortnight ago and we, like many, believed
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Ice Cream Sunday: Cool Haus Scoops Out Roscoe's On a Cone
SAG Awards-shmag awards…Let’s talk about fried chicken! Wait, scratch that. What about fried chicken and maple waffle ice cream? Now, the trick is
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Time To Get Carried Away With New Shopping Site Little Black Bag
It is a truth universally acknowledged that all it takes is three little words to set the fashion world aright: “Little Black Dress.” So, you can
by
Nairi Najarian
Entertainment
Nasty Nail Art: Johnny Depp Might Cut Us In New Movie Still
We've been rumor-milling all day about Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' possible split, and while we're not in a place to confirm or deny, we can't help
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
It’s Auf-ficial: Heidi Klum and Seal Confirm Separation
Truth? We’re a little bummed about this one. Rumors of a Klum/Seal split spread swiftly across the Twitterverse and interwebs over the weekend, but all
by
Nairi Najarian
Shopping
Blame The Golden Globes! 5 Headbands We're Falling For Hard
So… are headbands back? The dreamy ‘dos of Michelle Williams, Busy Phillips, and Charlize “My Eyes Are Up Here” Theron at the Golden Globes point
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Pie In The Sky: Where To Find That Little Slice of Heaven In L.A.
There’s absolutely nothing humble about our love for a sweet slice of pie! Whether it’s apple, pecan, rhubarb (love that word), cherry, pumpkin
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Get Starry-Eyed At This Pasadena Antique Eyewear Shop
So, you have a major sweet tooth for vintage eye candy, and have made it your life’s mission to locate frames à la Michael Caine, The Alfie Years.
by
Nairi Najarian
Fashion
Be Ready To Chill Hard In Our Go-To Denim Collection
So the tinsel is stuck on the cat, the tree is dried up, and the impractically-perfect in every way heels you saved for New Year’s Eve are still in the
by
Nairi Najarian
Fashion
Announcing Our Official (Handbag) Selection For Sundance!
If there’s no foreseeable end to furry hats shaped like the crowns of woodland creatures, (one will undoubtedly photobomb at Sundance in a few weeks),
by
Nairi Najarian
Designers
A Must-Watch: Chris Benz For Movado Collection!
Sure, Times Square may be the NYE crowd favorite for New Yorkers, but we’d much rather watch the clock strike twelve nestled indoors with a timepiece
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Sweet Deal! Save A Fortune On Designer Dresses & This Alex Wang Heel
Talk about perfect timing! TenOverSix proves to us, once again, why we always end up trolling Melrose at least once a week and twice on Saturdays. The
by
Nairi Najarian
Los Angeles
Open Haus: This New Home Décor Store Is A Sweet Spot
Better watch out, Jonathan Adler and Kelly Wearstler! The new decoration store du jour is Haus Interior L.A., the just launched SoCal location of designer
by
Nairi Najarian
Celebrity Beauty
Photoshopping Controversies: What If The Photographer Was…The Bad...
Mr. Evil Retoucher, aka the guy behind the guy behind the lens, gets a pretty bad rap. Some see him (or her) as the dark lord who holds the power to make
by
Nairi Najarian
