Can you think of anything more romantic than a late October wedding? Imagine you're holding the long train of your white princess gown, turning your head as a crisp gust of air kisses your cheek, feeling the faint warmth of the setting sun as it spills through the golden leaves of the towering oak trees all around you. Now, no offense to the barefoot beach bride and her chill nuptials, but the entire fall aesthetic is pretty darn charming.
Of course, you should stay true to your personal aesthetic, no matter the season, be it with your signature soft, dewy highlight or long, glossy waves in your hair. But from a color perspective, a fall wedding is the perfect time to look past the ho-hum nude and pink lipsticks to play with sultry, rich berry shades.
Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff tells us that darker lipsticks — rich red cranberries, deep burgundies, blurred plums — can brighten up the whole face and emphasize your radiant smile. "In general, I love a berry lipstick on women of all skin tones," Dubroff explains. "Whether it's a sheered-out stain, or a crisp, high-pigment, matte color, darker tones look classic and elegant for any formal occasion — and especially perfect for a wedding."
