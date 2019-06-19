Once your partner pops the question, wedding planning kicks into full gear — and that involves a lot of choices. There's the venue, the menu, and the DJ to decide on, and each detail will determine the mood of your big day. Another crucial choice that can't be overlooked: your bridal glam.
How your hair and makeup look as you walk down the aisle is just as important as the dress you'll be wearing. However, how much you decide to spend on your beauty look is a completely personal decision. Some brides choose to allocate significant funds to their hair and makeup, going full-out on the glam. Others reserve a smaller budget for their style, saving those extra funds for other line items, like the cake.
No matter the route you take, finding a hair and makeup look that works for your style and budget is important. So, we asked nine brides to share exactly how much cash they dished out for their wedding-day hair and makeup. Read on for their tried-and-true advice on choosing the perfect glam squad for your big day.