We Have An Exclusive 30% Discount On A Sustainable, Editor-Approved Brand

"The color is the first thing that attracted me to this skirt; I love the deep wine color, perfect for a sultry date night or a fun brunch with friends! The skirt itself is very silky on my skin and so fun to tie. Personally, I love wrap skirts because you can tie them in a number of ways depending on your outfit. I love the little slit that this wrap skirt provides so you can get some leg action in there! I’m normally a size large or 10 in pants and got this skirt in a size large – it’s great, as the skirt hits perfectly at mid-calf so there’s still plenty of room to showcase shoes. The skirt is a bit on the thinner side so I will be wearing it with shorts or those fur-lined leggings as the weather drops — but love that I can wear it for both cold and warm weather." — Becca Sax , Affiliate Coordinator