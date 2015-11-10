Comfort and warmth rank high up there in priorities when it comes to curating winter style, but we admit that’s not the only thing we’re looking for this season. For anyone who loves a layering trick or an unexpected ensemble as much as we do, winter’s chill presents an opportunity to play around with what we wear more so than other times of the year. After all, lower temps mean more clothing, non? And the individual pieces ahead — a mixture of quirky and of-the-moment updates to your seasonal essentials — are an excellent start.
Plucked from Primark, the European obsession that's newly stateside, the following 10 trends each push the envelope in their own way. They get us to rethink straightforward basics, like black blazers and plaid button-ups, for the on-trend upgrades that’ll make your winter wardrobe that much more exciting to put together. Click through to stockpile your closet with a few (or all) of these must-try styles.
