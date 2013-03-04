Perhaps you were that guy/gal in high school whose skateboard never left your side. Or maybe you were the type who preferred to doggie paddle instead of riding the waves. Whichever it is, skate and surf style is something that's much more universally friendly than skating or surfing as activities — and certainly doesn't require knee pads. And regardless of our know-how or ability (or lack thereof), Volcom has always been a brand we've turned to for laid-back and cool gear. Now the line will be branching out with the introduction of its first women's footwear line for fall '13.