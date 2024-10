Sensitive To Vitamin C? These 5 Alternatives Do The Same Job Without Irritation

Azelaic acid is probably a familiar name to anyone with acne-prone skin. Known for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties, the ingredient is commonly used to treat acne and rosacea. It also helps reduce pigmentation and gently exfoliates the skin, making it look brighter and more even in tone. “Azelaic acid is generally milder on the skin compared to vitamin C, particularly for sensitive or acne-prone skin,” says Dr. Rakesh Anand , consultant dermatologist. “It’s well-tolerated by most skin types, even at higher concentrations, and is less likely to cause irritation, redness, or stinging.”