11 Super-Chic Shoes That Are So Very Comfortable

If you suffer from any number of foot alignment issues — be it as simple as having flat feet or dealing with plantar fasciitis — you understand the frustrations of being limited to the types of cute shoes you can comfortably wear. Australian footwear brand Vionic Shoes is determined to change the idea of what a "comfortable shoe" looks like — and we're pleased to report that there is nary a hideous orthopedic shoe in sight. Instead, the assortment of footwear ranges from luxurious-looking black leather booties, chic heels that won't have you hobbling off the dance floor, and charming loafers that don't irritate the big toe joints.
Every single shoe has built-in support called Vio-Motion Technology, which was designed with surfboard-molding techniques. It mimics the evenness your natural soles feel when stepping on sand and translates that technology to women's shoes. What begets is a collection of comfy boots, heels, sneakers, sandals, and slippers that not only support every step you take but also aim to correct your over-pronated foot and encourage natural alignment.
All of these arch-hugging shoes are offered in a medium width (which is great news for bunion-prone shoe-wearers) and shoe sizes range from 5 to 11. Scroll ahead for a few of our favorite styles, ranging from sandals to knee-high boots, that are sure to lift you off your feet.
